Mahoning County schools changing Halloween observances

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley’s school-age students are gearing up for Halloween festivities – but not all of them are allowed to celebrate at school.

Gone are the days of students dressing up in a carefree manner as ghouls and goblins. Students now must abide by school-regulated rules and policies limiting their Halloween festivities.

Poland schools, for example, have recently come under scrutiny after the administration outlawed costumes of all kinds and canceled a costume parade for elementary students that had been a long-standing tradition.

Instead, students will celebrate Halloween sans costumes in their classrooms.

After a Sept. 25 board of education meeting at which the changes were discussed, Superintendent David Janofa explained the change is partly an effect of the school district’s building realignment.

Due to the closure of North Elementary, more students are at Dobbins and Union – and Union, for example, has staircases. School officials and some Parent Teacher Organization members were concerned about the safety issue and some challenges the parade had caused in the past.

Some Poland parents disagree.

Canfield students are allowed to dress up as long as they don’t wear masks.

Boardman students are also not allowed to wear masks.

Youngstown City Schools students are prohibited from any costumes that are gory and have fake blood, but they are allowed to wear masks.

Austintown students are allowed to wear masks, with the exception of Fitch High School students who are not allowed to dress up.

