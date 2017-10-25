Inducing panic charge filed against suspected overdose victim

BOARDMAN

A Girard man faces an inducing panic charge in connection with his suspected drug overdose, according to a police report.

Charged is Scott McCleery, 38. He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

According to the report, the charge stems from a July 8 overdose in the parking lot of a Market Street business. An officer reported seeing McCleery “slumped behind the wheel of a car” about 6:30 a.m.

Police were able to awaken McCleery, who was taken to a hospital. He told police he had taken an antipsychotic medication. Police did not report finding any drugs in the car, but took part of a plastic bag and $700 in cash from the vehicle.