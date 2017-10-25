HAMAD TRIAL | Mother, detective and more to testify today in aggravated murder case

WARREN

April Trent-Vokes will resume her testimony today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Nasser Hamad.

Hamad, 48, of state Route 46 in Howland, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder and could get the death penalty if convicted of certain of the charges.

Those killed were Joshua Haber, 19, and Josh Williams of Woodbine Avenue.

Those injured were Bryce Hendrickson, Shively and Trent-Vokes, who drove the four males to Hamad’s home.

Hendrickson was on the witness list for the trial, but he died in a home in McDonald Sept. 30. Police suspect his death and that of a woman with him were the result of a drug overdose.

Trent-Vokes, 42, testified Tuesday that her son, John Shively, 17, told her Feb. 25 about Facebook posts that had been exchanged between Hamad and Bryce Hendrickson, 20, that day that contained vulgar language.

The Facebook comments were part of a months-long feud between Hamad and family members of his girlfriend, Tracy Hendrickson, who is Bryce Hendrickson’s mother.

Also today, a Lordstown police detective is going to testify to physical evidence he gathered in the case, and prosecutors will play the videotaped interview that Hamad gave to police shortly after the shootings.

Tracy Hendrickson may testify today if there is time, but her testimony may be pushed back to later in the week.

Shively, who testified nearly three hours Tuesday, said he had not yet met Bryce Hendrickson, his distant cousin, in person before Feb. 25 because Shively and his family had just moved to Warren 12 days earlier from Florida. Shively said he had gotten to know Bryce through Facebook.

Shively and Trent-Vokes both said they had never met Hamad before Feb. 25.