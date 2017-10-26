EPA admits fault in Struthers waste plant operator situation, mayor says

STRUTHERS

Struthers City Council is trying to determine how to proceed in regard to recent revelations that the city’s waste treatment plant was being managed without a certified Class IV operator overseeing the facility.

Bob Gentile, plant superintendent, has operated the plant with an expired Class IV wastewater operator’s license since Jan. 1, 2016. Class IV certificates are active for two years before requiring a renewal. If a certificate holder fails to renew before the two years end, they are given a one year grace period to renew the license. Once the grace period has passed, license holders must retake the Class IV operator’s test to obtain their credentials again.

Council convened for a special meeting Wednesday night, adjourning to executive session. At the regular meeting after the special meeting, no mention was made of the wastewater situation.

After the meetings, Mayor Terry Stocker said the city had been working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the city is in compliance with the agency’s requests.

Gentile plans to retire and has offered to help with the transition process in whatever capacity he can. He said he never received a notification from the EPA that his certificate was in need of a renewal.

“The EPA admitted there was fault on their end that the notices never reached Mr. Gentile,” Stocker said. “As a result of this incident they told us they’d actually be changing their protocol for sending out reminders.”

