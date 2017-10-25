JOBS
Down syndrome abortion ban clears Ohio House committee


Published: Wed, October 25, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — A proposal to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome has cleared an Ohio legislative panel over the objections of abortion-rights groups.

Advocates of the measure, which cleared the House Health Committee today, contend terminating pregnancies in such cases is a form of discrimination stemming for misinformation and society’s growing perfectionism.

Physicians convicted of performing an abortion under such circumstances could be charged with a fourth-degree felony, stripped of their medical license and held liable for legal damages under the proposal. The pregnant woman would face no criminal liability.

NARAL Pro Choice Ohio and Planned Parenthood delivered 2,000 signatures of opponents of the legislation to lawmakers after the vote. The groups argue the bill is part of a broader effort to restrict women’s access to legal abortions.

