Columbus pair plead guilty to 2016 murder

YOUNGSTOWN — Two men on trial for murder this week pleaded guilty following the noon recess in today’s proceedings.

David Madumelu, 26 and Daniel Kitchen, 24, both of Columbus, were charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated murder for the Nov. 6 killing of Joshua Beasley, 34, of Masury, and attempted murder for the shooting of two women the next day at a home on Cohasset Drive.

Madumelu, who shot Beasley, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder. Kitchen pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny sentenced Madumelu to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 34 years and Kitchen to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Beasley’s family agreed to the terms of the plea agreement, court officials said.