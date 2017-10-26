Columbus men charged with flea market murder abruptly plead guilty

YOUNGSTOWN

A murder trial came to an abrupt end today when two Columbus men charged with the shooting death of Joshua Beasley of Masury pleaded guilty.

Daniel Kitchen and his half-brother David Madumelu, 24, both of Columbus, faced charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Beasley, 36, who was killed early Nov. 6 in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market on McCartney Road when Beasley stopped there on his motorcycle to use his phone. The pair also faced charges of attempted murder in the shooting of two women the next day at a home on Cohasset Drive.

Madumelu, who shot Beasley, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder. Kitchen, who drove the car, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny sentenced Madumelu to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 34 years and Kitchen to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Beasley’s family agreed to the terms of the plea agreement, court officials said.

