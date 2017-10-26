JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Columbus men charged with flea market murder abruptly plead guilty


Published: Wed, October 25, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A murder trial came to an abrupt end today when two Columbus men charged with the shooting death of Joshua Beasley of Masury pleaded guilty.

Daniel Kitchen and his half-brother David Madumelu, 24, both of Columbus, faced charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the death of Beasley, 36, who was killed early Nov. 6 in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market on McCartney Road when Beasley stopped there on his motorcycle to use his phone. The pair also faced charges of attempted murder in the shooting of two women the next day at a home on Cohasset Drive.

Madumelu, who shot Beasley, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and attempted murder. Kitchen, who drove the car, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny sentenced Madumelu to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 34 years and Kitchen to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

Beasley’s family agreed to the terms of the plea agreement, court officials said.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes