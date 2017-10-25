JOBS
Clooney donates $1M to combat corruption in Africa


Published: Wed, October 25, 2017 @ 12:32 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — George Clooney has donated $1 million to combat war crimes and corruption in Africa.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice today announced the gift to the Sentry, an investigative initiative Clooney co-founded to uncover the financial networks behind conflicts in Africa. In a statement, Clooney said the group's focus is "to make sure war crimes don't pay."

Clooney's grant, along with others, including one from actor Don Cheadle, totaled $3.45 million for a fundraising campaign.

The Sentry said the money will help fund reports in the coming year on "state looting and illicit financial flows out of the war-torn countries of South Sudan, Sudan, Congo, Somalia and the Central African Republic."

Clooney and human rights activist John Prendergast founded the Sentry in 2015.

