JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Claims rejected for California police injured in Las Vegas


Published: Wed, October 25, 2017 @ 8:58 p.m.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California police officers who were injured when they sprang into action during the Las Vegas concert massacre are filing workers' compensation claims but it's unclear if state law allows them to collect.

California's labor code says public agencies must pay benefits when off-duty officers try to save lives or property in California. It doesn't mention out-of-state activities.

Orange County officials interpret that as meaning they can't pay for physical or psychological injuries its sheriff's deputies received in Las Vegas. The Orange County Register reports claims by four deputies were rejected Monday.

The paper says at least a half-dozen other jurisdictions, including Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, face similar claims and rejections could lead to lawsuits.

Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer says state lawmakers must fix the problem.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes