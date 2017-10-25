Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child-porn possession

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography, authorities said today.

Bruce Paddock, 59, was arrested on a 20-count felony complaint, a police statement said.

His relationship to Stephen Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Bruce Paddock is not a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting.

The child-porn case predated the Oct. 1 shooting, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It wasn't immediately known if Paddock has an attorney. He was being held on $60,000 bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The felony complaint for his arrest alleges one count of possession of child or youth pornography and 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The complaint signed Tuesday by a Los Angeles County deputy district attorney specified that between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30 of 2014, Bruce Paddock knowingly possessed more than 600 images of child or youth pornography involving use of a person under age 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.

The material included "10 or more images of a prepubescent minor or a minor who was under 12 years of age," the complaint said.