Boardman man faces domestic violence charge

BOARDMAN

Township police arrested a man on a felony domestic violence charge Tuesday, according to a police report.

According to the report, a woman told police that Lewis Valentino, 51, of Southern Boulevard in Boardman, had assaulted her Tuesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident shortly thereafter.

The domestic violence charge that he faces in connection with the incident was elevated to a felony due to him having two previous domestic violence convictions, police said.