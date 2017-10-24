JOBS
YSU jazz combos in free concert Thursday


Published: Tue, October 24, 2017 @ 1:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Four jazz combos from the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University will team up for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Spotlight Theater, lower level of Bliss Hall, on the YSU campus.

Led by Dana faculty Dave Kana and Theron Brown, the combos will perform music by Charles Mingus, Wayne Shorter, Horace Silver and Cedar Walton.

Parking is available in the M30 Wick Avenue parking deck via Walnut Street (GPS address is 100 Wade St., Youngstown 44502) for a nominal fee.

