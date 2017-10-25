St. Vincent de Paul thrift store open for business again

YOUNGSTOWN

Chairs, desks and couches. Coffee makers, decor and cups.

The shelves and floor of St. Vincent de Paul Society’s thrift store have filled up over the past month, but the society still needs more donated items to sell in support of its Youngstown pantry and dining hall for the needy.

The thrift store also needs customers in need of little or big treasures they may not find anywhere else.

“It’s a good supplement for income,” Jessica Robinson, executive director for the Mahoning County District of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, said of the thrift store.

St. Vincent runs on donations, Robinson explained. Ten years ago, the nonprofit had a thrift store to help supplement income from donations. Over the past year, St. Vincent officials worked to get another thrift store going.

“The past three months have been steady collecting,” Robinson said. “We were storing in our members’ garages. We found the warehouse space Oct. 1.”

