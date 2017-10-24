Ohio House passes bill to clarify penalties for concealed handgun licensees

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives today passed legislation that more clearly defines the requirements placed on concealed handgun licensees and active-duty military members when they are pulled over by law enforcement during a traffic stop.

Under House Bill 142, if during a traffic stop a law enforcement officer requests the driver’s license or state ID of a CHL holder who is carrying a concealed handgun, the CHL holder is required to also display his or her concealed handgun license or verbally inform the officer. The individual must also inform the officer that he or she is currently carrying a concealed handgun.

The same process applies to qualified military members, who under the same scenario must display their concealed handgun license or documents demonstrating they are a qualified military member, while also disclosing the presence of a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

HB 142 is a bipartisan bill that clarifies current law, which vaguely requires CHL holders and active-duty military members to “promptly” inform a law enforcement officer they have a concealed handgun license and disclose possession of a concealed handgun.