JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off


Published: Tue, October 24, 2017 @ 2:41 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio driver fatally struck her 5-year-old son when he ran in front of her vehicle as she was dropping him off for school.

The boy was hit this morning outside St. Francis de Sales School in Coventry Township, a few miles south of downtown Akron.

A spokesman for the Summit County Sheriff's Office says the boy died at the scene. Authorities didn't immediately release the child's name. He was from nearby Green.

The sheriff's office says the initial investigation showed no indication drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were factors in the accident. It remains under investigation.

WEWS-TV reports investigators say the mother isn't expected to face charges.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes