JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Man arrested at YSU accused of making fake bomb threats in Alexandria, Va.


Published: Tue, October 24, 2017 @ 4:59 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested on the campus of Youngstown State University is accused of making several bomb threats in Alexandria, Va.

Dmitri Duggan, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Todd Werth, Special Agent In Charge of the Youngstown FBI office, said authorities in Alexandria asked for help in finding Duggan, who is accused of making several bomb threats there that led to the evacuation of several buildings.

None of the threats were real, Werth said.

Werth said they received Duggan was at YSU and he was arrested without incident with help from YSU police.

Werth said he was not sure if Duggan was a student at YSU. University police Chief Shawn Varso was not available for comment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes