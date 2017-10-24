Man arrested at YSU accused of making fake bomb threats in Alexandria, Va.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested on the campus of Youngstown State University is accused of making several bomb threats in Alexandria, Va.

Dmitri Duggan, 22, is in the Mahoning County jail on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Todd Werth, Special Agent In Charge of the Youngstown FBI office, said authorities in Alexandria asked for help in finding Duggan, who is accused of making several bomb threats there that led to the evacuation of several buildings.

None of the threats were real, Werth said.

Werth said they received Duggan was at YSU and he was arrested without incident with help from YSU police.

Werth said he was not sure if Duggan was a student at YSU. University police Chief Shawn Varso was not available for comment.