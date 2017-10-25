Justin made difference in world, monsignor tells 500 at St. Rose prayer service

GIRARD

“All Lives Matter” was printed on the insert of the program for the community prayer service Tuesday in St. Rose Church to honor the life of fallen Girard police officer Justin Leo for the way he lived and died ... trying to help someone.

“Today we honor Justin Leo, whose acts of kindness and compassion, while perhaps not newsworthy, were the realities of his daily living which reflected the goodness of ordinary people,” said Monsignor John Zuraw, pastor of St. Rose Church, speaking to more than 500 people filling the church for the 7 p.m. service.

Leo, 31, the first Girard policeman killed in the line of duty, was shot at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday while responding to a reported domestic-dispute call at 408 Indiana Ave. He died later in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The bigness of the problems facing the world are sometimes so overwhelming people wonder what they can do, Monsignor Zuraw said.

“I believe Justin, through his daily living, gave us the answer,” he said.

“We cannot solve all of the world’s problems, but there is something we can do. We can start with our own lives. We cannot solve the total problem of indifference, but we can care. We cannot eliminate the problem of selfishness, but we can give. We cannot feed the entire world’s hungry, but we can help those whom we know are in need. We can allow God to use our lives to handle the needs of our brothers and sisters. Little acts of kindness can truly make a difference,” Monsigner Zuraw said.

“Today, we give thanks to God for Justin’s life and for all that we have received from him. God used Justin to make a difference in the world and in Girard,” Monsignor Zuraw said.

Read more about the service in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.