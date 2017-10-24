House GOP chairmen announce probe of Obama's Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairmen of two House committees say they're opening an investigation into actions the Obama administration Justice Department took during last year's presidential election.

The chairmen said in a statement today they have several questions, including why then-FBI Director James Comey decided to publicly announce the investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information but not to publicly announce the investigation into Donald Trump's campaign associates.

Trump fired Comey in May.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, chairman of the Oversight Committee, announced the probe.