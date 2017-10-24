JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

House GOP chairmen announce probe of Obama's Justice Dept.


Published: Tue, October 24, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairmen of two House committees say they're opening an investigation into actions the Obama administration Justice Department took during last year's presidential election.

The chairmen said in a statement today they have several questions, including why then-FBI Director James Comey decided to publicly announce the investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information but not to publicly announce the investigation into Donald Trump's campaign associates.

Trump fired Comey in May.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, chairman of the Oversight Committee, announced the probe.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes