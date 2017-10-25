Former production assistant alleges Weinstein sexual assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Weinstein Co. production assistant has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

In a press conference today in New York held by attorney Gloria Allred, Mimi Haleyi claimed Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006. Haleyi was in her 20s at the time, Allred said.

In graphic detail, Haleyi described Weinstein holding her down at his New York apartment in what she said appeared to be a child's bedroom.

"He was extremely persistent and physically overpowering," said Haleyi. "He then orally forced himself on me, while I was on my period. He even pulled my tampon out. I was mortified."

A representative for Weinstein, who is currently staying in an Arizona rehabilitation facility, said, "Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied."

Among the dozens – including Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd – who have claimed Weinstein sexually harassed them, several women have said Weinstein raped them. Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating rape allegations.

Actress Rose McGowan recently went public with her allegation that Weinstein raped her after reaching a settlement with Weinstein in 1997. Italian filmmaker and actress Asia Argento and one-time aspiring actress Lucia Evans told The New Yorker Weinstein sexually assaulted them by forced oral sex.