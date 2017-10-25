Columbus men wounded women who witnessed Beasley murder, prosecutor tells jury

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors said two Columbus men brought “hell on Earth in Youngstown, Ohio,” in a shooting that killed a man and wounded two women last November.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Yacovone told jurors Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court how investigators believe half-brothers David Madumelu, 26, and Daniel Kitchen, 26, killed Joshua Beasley of Masury on Nov. 6, 2016, in the McCartney Road parking lot of Four Seasons Flea Market and wounded two women the next day in a shooting on Cohasset Drive on the South Side.

Police said Madumelu and Kitchen saw Beasley, 36, texting someone in the parking lot at 2:30 a.m. and shot and robbed him.

They took Beasley’s wallet and later threw it out the window of their car because there was no money in it, Yacovone said.

“Beasley didn’t have a dime on him,” Yacovone said. “He was broke.”

The women were shot the next day during a fight with the two men. They were witnesses to Beasley’s death, Yacovone said.

Defense attorneys Jim Wise and Tom Zena gave brief opening statements, asking jurors to keep an open mind until they hear all the evidence.

Testimony began before Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny after a jury in the case was picked Monday.

