YSU hosts financial aid workshop Tuesday night

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University will host a Financial Aid Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center.

Financial Aid Night is an opportunity for juniors and seniors who are planning on attending college, and parents of college-bound students.

Parking is available in the Wick Avenue deck. But, with Wick Avenue not slated to reopen until Friday, motorists are advised to park in the deck by following detour signs to the Walnut Street entrance.

For information, call 330-941-3505.