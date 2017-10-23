JOBS
Youngstown police find loaded handgun in car


Published: Mon, October 23, 2017 @ 9:12 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a loaded gun about 7:15 p.m. Saturday inside a car that was blocking traffic on a North Side street.

Reports said officers were called to Saranac and Kensington avenues for a report of a car blocking traffic and when they arrived they found the car and the driver, Raymon Autry, 19, of Youngstown, who told police he did not have a driver’s license and who reports said was reaching across the passenger’s seat.

Autry was taken out of the car and it was searched before being towed because Autry is not a licensed driver. Inside they found a loaded .45-caliber handgun. Autry was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

