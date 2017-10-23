JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Resident organizes Wednesday forum for Beaver Twp. trustee, South Range school board


Published: Mon, October 23, 2017 @ 8:32 p.m.

NORTH LIMA — A candidates’ forum for the election of Beaver Township trustee and South Range school board on Nov. 7 will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 W South Range Road.

Local resident Brandon Gorcheff organized the forum. Members of the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown will serve as moderators. The agenda will include opening statements from each candidate as well as time to answer questions from both the moderators and audience.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes