Resident organizes Wednesday forum for Beaver Twp. trustee, South Range school board

NORTH LIMA — A candidates’ forum for the election of Beaver Township trustee and South Range school board on Nov. 7 will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet United Church of Christ, 410 W South Range Road.

Local resident Brandon Gorcheff organized the forum. Members of the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown will serve as moderators. The agenda will include opening statements from each candidate as well as time to answer questions from both the moderators and audience.