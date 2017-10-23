UPDATE | Police bring slain Girard officer home in processional

GIRARD — Police formed a procession as many as 200 vehicles long to escort the body of slain Girard officer Justin Leo back home.

The body was brought from from the Cuyahoga Coroner's Office to Blackstone Funeral Home.

Leo, 31, was shot answering a domestic violence call at 408 Indiana Ave. Saturday evening.

Police led the procession from the Ohio Turnpike, onto Interstate 80 and into Girard.

Throughout the route, in pouring rain, people lined the streets to pay tribute. For instance, more than 50 people waited in the rain on Route 422 near the exit of Interstate 80 to witness the police escort.

Also this morning, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, offered his condolences to Leo's family.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Officer Justin Leo, who gave his life to protect the lives of others in his community,” Brown said. “Connie and I offer our sincere condolences to his parents and loved ones, as well as his fellow officers, as they honor his memory. I’m grateful to all officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe.

Calling hours and a funeral service will be at Girard High School. Calling hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The funeral mass will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school gymnasium.