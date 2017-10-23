Plea hearing set in Mesopotamia death case

WARREN

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday for Douglas S. Day, 24, of Mesopotamia Township, to plead guilty to unspecified charges in the April 25 shooting death of his girlfriend’s mother in Mesopotamia.

He is charged in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the death of his girlfriend’s mother and wounding of his girlfriend at the home Day and his girlfriend shared on state Route 87 near state Route 534.

Police say Day killed Cathryn Lambert, 48, of Stow, with a gunshot to the neck and injured his girlfriend, Tiffany Lambert, 26, by shooting her.

Investigators said Cathryn Lambert was picking up Tiffany after Tiffany and Day had an argument.

The shootings occurred about 11:35 p.m. Day was arrested at his mother’s house in Roaming Shores, Ashtabula County, a few hours after the shootings. He remains in the county jail.