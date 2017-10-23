Motorcyclist killed in Mecca crash with truck

MECCA

An unidentified Cortland man, 43, was killed Sunday night, and his passenger, 27, of Burghill was seriously injured in a crash with a truck on state Route 88 at Hoagland Blackstub Road.

The motorcylist was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson in the 7:48 p.m. crash. The driver of the dump truck was not injured. Names of those involved are being withheld until notification of relatives.

The motorcyclist died at St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Warren. The female was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on Route 88 and entering the intersection with Hoagland Blackstub Road when the 19-year-old driver of the northbound truck turned right from Hoagland Blackstub onto Route 88.

The motorcycle struck the back of the truck, ejecting its driver and passenger.

No citations have been issued, but the crash remains under investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.