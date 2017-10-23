Jury selection starts in flea market murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for two men accused of killing a Masury man last November during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an East Side flea market.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny will hear the case against half brothers David Madumelu, 24, and Daniel Kitchen, 26, both of Columbus, who both face charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in the Nov. 6, 2016, killing of Joshua Beasley, 34, in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market on McCartney Road.

Police said Beasley was killed early in the morning before the flea market opened after the brothers spotted him in the parking lot on his motorcycle texting someone. Beasley gave his wallet to the two before he was shot and killed, police said.