Jury selection starts in aggravated murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection has begun today before Judge Lou D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the last of three men accused of the Nov. 14, 2015, shooting death of Thomas Owens, 33, of Burbank Avenue.

Jawonn Hymes, 26, faces a charge of aggravated murder of Owens, who was shot as he sat in a parked car on West Myrtle Avenue.

The other two defendants in the case were each convicted of complicity charges and both are serving lengthy prison sentences.