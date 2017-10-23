Judas Priest coming to Covelli Centre

YOUNGSTOWN

Judas Priest, the long-lived heavy metal band, will come to Covelli Centre on March 15 for a 7 p.m. concert.

Tickets are $42, $52 and $62 and go on sale Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli Centre box office.

The influential British band has sold almost 50 million records since its founding in 1969. The band, led by Rob Halford, will release a new album, “Firepower,” in early 2018.

Earlier this month, Judas Priest was among 19 bands nominated for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018. The inductees will be announced in December.