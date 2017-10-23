Community shows love for Girard officer slain on duty

GIRARD — The rain had only grown in intensity as the gray morning turned into a grayer afternoon, but the dozens of Girard residents gathered along U.S. Route 422 to witness the somber return of a local hero were not deterred by the cold droplets.

The body of Girard police officer Justin Leo, 31, was returned to the city today after being examined in Cleveland by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s office.

To pay their respects, more than a dozen regional police departments drove in a nearly 100-car procession accompanying Leo’s body. More than 50 people lined Route 422 to watch the procession enter the city – many parked in cars or watching from under the awnings of nearby businesses, others simply standing in the downpour.

Today, the Trumbull County coroner confirmed that Jason Marble was the man who killed Leo. Marble, 36, was killed by police at the scene.

Marble had an extensive police record in both Trumbull and Lorain counties and was saved in 2015 by Liberty first responders who revived him after an overdose.

