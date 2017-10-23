Browns' Thomas done for season with torn triceps

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Numb from losing, the Cleveland Browns suffered perhaps their biggest loss yet – Joe Thomas won't play again this season.

The perennial Pro Bowl left tackle – and iron man – tore his left triceps Sunday against Tennessee, and an MRI taken today confirmed the severity of an injury that has dealt another devastating blow to an already floundering franchise.

Thomas said he'll probably have surgery Tuesday and he's been told that he'll need 6 to 9 months to make a full recovery. The 32-year-old, who is under contract for one more year, said he's been too focused on surgery to consider whether he'll continue his career.

"I haven't really thought about coming back yet," he said on a conference call. "I was playing at the top of my game."

The face of the Browns for a decade, Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps before he was forced to leave the field on Sunday, ending what is believed to be the longest consecutive plays streak in NFL history.

The sight of the seemingly indestructible Thomas curled up in a ball on the field of FirstEnergy Stadium and screaming in pain left his teammates, coaches, Cleveland fans and Titans players shaken.