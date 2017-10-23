JOBS
Braking Point laying off its employees


Published: Mon, October 23, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, which is part of an investigation by several state and federal agencies, is laying off virtually all its employees.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, obtained a letter sent to employees from owner Ryan Sheridan announcing the layoffs today.

Sheridan’s home and the center were raided last week by agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Unit, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the IRS and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Investigators said those searches were conducted as part of a two-year-long investigation.

The layoffs come after the Ohio Department of Medicaid suspended the center’s Medicaid contract Thursday.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

