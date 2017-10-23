Boardman Civic Association mixer is Oct. 30

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Civic Association is hosting its first annual business mixer Oct. 30 at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Ave.

The event, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., will feature complimentary wine tasting, appetizers and soft drinks, a disc jockey, a cash bar, and hourly giveaways of wine and Chick-fil-A platters.

The cost is $20 if you RSVP by Wednesday and $25 at the door.

Purchase tickets online at boardmancivic.com or contact Mark Harris at mharris1421@yahoo.com.

The BCA mixer is for businesses and nonprofits based in or near Boardman.