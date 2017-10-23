JOBS
« News Home

12 witnesses testify in Hamad murder trial


Published: Mon, October 23, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

WARREN — Twelve of the 17 witnesses prosecutors promised to bring before jurors in the Nasser Hamad aggravated-murder trial testified during the first day of testimony.

The witnesses testified today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court as to what they saw Feb. 25 as they drove past Hamad’s home on state Route 46. The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

One woman with a citizen dash-camera rolling that afternoon as she headed north by Hamad’s house heard gunshots and saw Bryce Hendrickson, 20, running across Route 46 in front of her after he had been shot in the face.

Two people were killed that day – Joshua Haber, 19, and Josh Williams, 20. Three others were injured – Hendrickson, John Shively, 17, and April Trent-Vokes, 42, mother of Haber and Shively.

Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, told jurors in opening statements all 18 shell casings recovered at the scene matched the handgun belonging to Hamad.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

