Opening statements to begin Monday in trial of Nasser Hamad

Staff report

WARREN

Opening statements in the Nasser Hamad aggravated-murder trial begin Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice’s courtroom.

Hamad, 48, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted aggravated murder in connection with a Feb. 25 shooting at his house on state Route 46 in Howland.

Police and prosecutors say Hamad fired at five people as they were getting ready to leave his house following a fist fight that took place there. Joshua Haber, 19, and Josh Williams, 20, were killed. Bryce Hendrickson, 20, John Shively, 17, and April Trent-Vokes, 42, were injured.

Police said the confrontation was related to an ongoing feud between Hamad and several members of his girlfriend’s family. His girlfriend (and Bryce Hendrickson’s mother), Tracy Hendrickson, is slated to testify during the trial.