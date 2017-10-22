Girard officer killed tonight

GIRARD

A city police officer was killed Saturday night after responding to a suicide call in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue.

Girard Mayor James Melfi said the officer died in surgery at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where his parents were waiting.

Officers from multiple departments quickly responded to the scene after receiving the officer-involved shooting call around 10:15 p.m.

Neighbors told The Vindicator they saw an ambulance on the scene after hearing gunfire. It quickly departed, apparently carrying the officer who had been shot after the suspect, who Melfi said lured the officer inside.

Melfi would not identify the officer, but confirmed that the suspect was killed.