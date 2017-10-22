JOBS
Democratic Ohio senator aims to ban bump stocks for guns in Ohio


Published: Sun, October 22, 2017 @ 5:40 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

A Democratic state senator from Cincinnati has introduced a bill in the Ohio Legislature to ban the manufacture, sale and possession of a gun accessory called a bump stock used by a gunman to kill 58 people during a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas says the bill he introduced Friday would amend state gun-control statutes and make possession of bump stocks a fourth-degree felony.

Bump stocks are attachments that turn semi-automatic rifles into rapidly firing automatic weapons by dampening recoil. Gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly had bump stocks on 12 of the weapons found in his Las Vegas hotel suite earlier this month.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has said he supports a ban. Ohio gun groups have said a ban would threaten Americans’ gun rights.

