YSU trails UNI 19-7 after three quarters

— Youngstown State trails Northern Iowa 19-7 after three quarters in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game at the UNI-Dome.

YSU (3-3, 1-2) has never led after falling behind 10-0 early. The Penguins' only score has been a 41-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Mays to wideout Damoun Patterson.

The Penguins missed out on a scoring opportunity in the third when the Panthers stopped running back Tevin McCaster on a fourth-and-one deep in UNI territory. YSU drove deeo into Panthers territory again late in the third, but that drive stalled and kicker Zak Kennedy missed wide left on a 35-yard field goal try.

Mays was injured late in the third and replaced by backup Ricky Davis.