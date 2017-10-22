Mahoning Avenue bridge to honor women veterans

STAFF report

COLUMBUS

State Reps. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, and Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, this week announced the introduction of a bill to officially designate the bridge on Mahoning Avenue spanning state Route 11 in Austintown the “Women Veterans Bridge.”

The intent is to provide Mahoning County with a commemorative landmark like the one already in Trumbull County honoring the contributions of female veterans.

The idea for the legislation came from former Disabled American Veterans District 7 Commander Leo Connelly, who approached Boccieri about the idea a couple weeks ago. Connelly also worked with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, to introduce companion legislation in the Senate.

If the legislation is adopted, the bridge would be only the second in the state honoring women veterans, bill sponsors said.

Read more about it in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.