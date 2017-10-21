JOBS
Final: UNII 19, YSU 14


Published: Sat, October 21, 2017 @ 5:08 p.m.

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA — Youngstown State backup quarterback Ricky Davis threw a late TD pass to wideout Alvin Bailey, but the Penguins were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick and Northern Iowa held to beat the Penguins 19-14 today.

YSU fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. UNI is 4-3 and 3-1.

The loss was the Penguins' third straight by less than a touchdown. YSU has not beaten the Panthers in the UNI-Dome since 1999.

