Final: UNII 19, YSU 14

— Youngstown State backup quarterback Ricky Davis threw a late TD pass to wideout Alvin Bailey, but the Penguins were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick and Northern Iowa held to beat the Penguins 19-14 today.

YSU fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. UNI is 4-3 and 3-1.

The loss was the Penguins' third straight by less than a touchdown. YSU has not beaten the Panthers in the UNI-Dome since 1999.