YSU ratifies faculty contract through 2020

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University administration and the faculty union have ratified a three-year contract.

University President Jim Tressel said he is happy his staff is able to get back to doing what it does best: working with students.

“We are definitely in a better spot to more effectively address the university’s challenges together,” said A.J. Sumell, union president and economics professor.

“One of the challenges we are looking forward to is working together on the importance and impact of higher education,” Tressel said.

During Friday’s special board meeting, YSU’s board of trustees unanimously approved an agreement for a three-year contract with the faculty union for 2017-2020.

The decision cames after the faculty union’s approval earlier this month for the three-year contract with YSU.

After seeing more then nine years of contract negotiations, university Trustee Chairman Leonard Schiavone said this round of contract negotiations was – by far – the best negotiations he’s been through.

“I’m glad I’ve been there where we have people able to work through issues without things getting personal and tense,” he said. “We have a good working relationship.”

