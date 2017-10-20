White supremacist fliers placed second time at Texas campus

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Texas State University President Denise Trauth says university police found fliers promoting white supremacy on the exterior of university buildings.

Trauth issued a statement today saying the fliers had been placed on buildings late Thursday and early today. She says it is not the first time similar leaflets had been posted or distributed on the campus in San Marcos, Texas.

Last November, fliers were found on the campus urging the formation of a "tar and feather vigilante squads" to "arrest and torture" campus diversity advocates.

Trauth did not describe the specific content of the fliers found today, but condemned them as against the spirit of diversity valued at the university. She said roughly 150 universities in more than 30 states have documented similar incidents in the last year.