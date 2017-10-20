Warren male, 16, arrested in armed robbery at Arby’s restaurant on West Market in Warren

ARREN

Police arrested Tyreese T. Lawrence, 16, of Parkman Road Southwest, without incident and charged him with aggravated robbery after the armed robbery Thursday night at the Arby’s restaurant, 1001 W. Market St.

The county 911 center received a phone call for a robbery in progress by a male wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans who jumped over the counter, brandished a gun, demanded money and left with $296. That happened about 8:03 p.m.

Warren Patrolman John Dina said he headed south on Parkman Road after hearing that another officer had gone to the restaurant. Two young males yelled for Dina’s attention and told the officer the direction the suspect had fled.

Dina shined his spotlight on a male wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt walking. The male turned around and was wearing a mask on his face. He had something in his right hand, which he threw to the ground, then put his hands up.

The officer arrested Lawrence, who was “trying to explain why he robbed that place,” according to a police report. Lawrence continued to talk about the robbery as officers searched him.

The item he threw to the ground was a rifle wrapped in clothing, police said.

Witnesses at the restaurant identified Lawrence as the person who robbed the store, and Lawrence was taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.