Trump: Considering Powell and Taylor for Fed's top 2 posts


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 5:24 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is signaling that he is considering dual nominations for the Federal Reserve's top two jobs.

Trump may appoint Jerome Powell, a member of the Fed's board, potentially as chairman, and John Taylor, a Stanford University economist, as vice chairman, according to an interview with Trump that Fox Business outlined on its website today.

Asked about that possibility, Trump said, according to Fox Business: "It is in my thinking, and I have a couple of others things in my thinking but I like talent and they're both very talented people. It's a hard decision."

The interview is to air Sunday.

Speculation about Trump's choice has intensified amid reports that he is leaning against offering a second term to Janet Yellen, whose term as chairwoman ends in February.

