JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pennsylvania unemployment shrinks as payrolls hit new high


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 11:05 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in September for the second straight month, as payrolls hit a record high and the labor force tightened again.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said today Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.2 percent in September.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fourth straight month, this time by 15,000, after hitting a record high in May. Employment and unemployment were both down, as well.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls rose by 10,300 in September to a record high above 5.97 million. The financial, construction and trade, transportation and utility sectors reported the most growth.

Today’s figures are preliminary and could change.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes