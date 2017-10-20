JOBS
One man dead after three vehicle crash in Jackson Township


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 10:41 a.m.

NORTH JACKSON — One man died and another was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Mahoning Avenue in Jackson Township late Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a crash between a sport utility vehicle and two commercial trucks that occurred about 10 p.m.

A patrol news release said Anthony Pesce, 46, of Austintown, was driving northbound in a SUV and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Lipkey Road and Mahoning Avenue.

His vehicle was struck by a box truck, causing the truck to roll over in the road, the release said. The truck was then struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer.

Pesce was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he died. The box truck driver, Richard Nottingham, of Austintown, was hospitalized as well for minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver, Shane Couger, 46, of Vienna, received minor injuries. Jackson Township police and fire department assisted.

