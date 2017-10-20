North Side's newest attraction drawing from as far as Cleveland, Pittsburgh

YOUNGSTOWN

The Valley’s latest golf course fits within the confines of a city park.

City and Youngstown State University organizations marked the opening of a nine-hole disc golf course at Wick Park, 260 Park Ave., with a launch party Friday. The disc golf course addition is part of the Wick Park Improvement Project, headed by Youngstown CityScape.

“This, I think, is a project – in the last month since it’s been installed – that has created higher circulation in the park,” said CityScape associate director Phil Kidd.

Disc golf was a sport Kidd didn’t try until about a year ago. Before that, it was something he had only heard of, until he took a trip to a small park in Ashtabula.

Kidd’s attention was drawn to the carloads of people coming to the park, many with discs in hand.

“I saw tons of people playing disc golf at this small park,” he said. “After that, I said, ‘All right, I need to know everything about this.’”

Kidd said he sees groups of people playing the Wick Park course every day, including some from Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

