Man gets 3 months in jail in crash that killed priest

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a priest has been sentenced to three months in jail in Ohio

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Jeffrey Higgins was sentenced Thursday in Hamilton County. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge in the July 9 crash that killed his passenger and friend, the Rev. Christopher Coleman.

Authorities say Higgins flipped his Mustang while driving more than 50 mph as he left a golf club in suburban Cincinnati. The car landed on its roof, killing Coleman.

The 51-year-old Higgins is CEO of Savor Seasonings in Clermont County.

The Cincinnati man said in a statement he read in court that knowing he was responsible for his friend’s death “torments my soul.” He also apologized to Coleman’s family, friends and parishioners.