JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man gets 3 months in jail in crash that killed priest


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 7:04 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a priest has been sentenced to three months in jail in Ohio

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Jeffrey Higgins was sentenced Thursday in Hamilton County. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge in the July 9 crash that killed his passenger and friend, the Rev. Christopher Coleman.

Authorities say Higgins flipped his Mustang while driving more than 50 mph as he left a golf club in suburban Cincinnati. The car landed on its roof, killing Coleman.

The 51-year-old Higgins is CEO of Savor Seasonings in Clermont County.

The Cincinnati man said in a statement he read in court that knowing he was responsible for his friend’s death “torments my soul.” He also apologized to Coleman’s family, friends and parishioners.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes