Lawyer says he’ll sue Ohio State over white nationalist

CLEVELAND (AP) — A lawyer says he will file a lawsuit against Ohio State University after the school failed to respond to a request to rent space for an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Attorney Kyle Bristow said earlier this week that he wanted an “unequivocal and unconditional assertion” from Ohio State by 5 p.m. Friday that the school would allow Spencer to speak.

The school had said last week that it couldn’t accommodate a Spencer event as requested on Nov. 15 for safety reasons but would decide by the end of this week whether viable alternatives exist.

The university didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

Meanwhile, the University of Cincinnati was faced with a similar deadline earlier but has decided to allow Spencer to hold an event there.