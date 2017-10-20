JOBS
UPDATE | Heavy damage and injury in Braceville turnpike crash


Published: Fri, October 20, 2017 @ 2:00 p.m.

BRACEVILLE

One person has apparently died, and the Trumbull County HazMat team has been called out for a large fuel spill resulting from the crash of two semi tractor trailers on the Ohio Turnpike.

The crash was first reported by a person on a cell phone in the westbound lane at 12:59 p.m.

Multiple ambulances were requested, and first responders were attempting to remove one or more trapped people from the vehicles, the county 911 center reported at 1:27 p.m.

